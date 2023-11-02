Perak, Penang willing to discuss water transfer scheme, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The Perak and Penang governments are ready to commence discussions on the proposed Sungai Perak Raw Water Transfer Scheme, says natural resources, environment and climate change minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

Nik Nazmi told the Dewan Rakyat today the onus is on both state governments to hold talks on the proposal since the issue falls under their jurisdictions.“I have received indications from both state governments that this discussion can commence on a good note, and this was expressed in a recent National Water Council meeting chaired by the prime minister (Anwar Ibrahim),” he said.

He said the meeting was also attended by Perak menteri besar Saarani Mohamad and Penang executive councillor Zairil Khir Johari. Nik Nazmi was responding to a supplementary question by Lim Guan Eng (PH-Bagan) on whether Putrajaya would help in expediting the water scheme so that both states can benefit from guaranteed water supply.

This comes after the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) listed the Mengkuang dam in Bukit Mertajam as one of the “high risk dams” in the country. In March, Zairil told FMT that Penang will launch another bid to tap Perak’s water resources to meet increasing demand after a study by Putrajaya said it was feasible to do so.

He said the study by the natural resources, environment and climate change ministry found Sungai Perak would be able to provide for those living in upper Perak and Penang at the same time. Perak previously turned down Penang’s plans to draw raw water from Sungai Perak, saying it had to cater to demand in the state.

