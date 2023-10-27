Perak Gov’t suffered losses due to illegal agricultural activities in Kanthan

: The Perak government suffered a loss of millions of ringgit due to the group of farmers in Kanthan, Tambun who engaged in illegal agricultural activities at the Silver Valley Technology Park (SVTP) project site belonging to the Perak State Development Corporation (PKNPk).

“That’s why we made a decision to ‘legalise’ their business. We give replacement land so that they can pay the land premium and TOL to the state government and we get revenue (from the agricultural activity).

He spoke to reporters after delivering spectacles for the Yayasan Perak Eye Sinar 2023 programme in conjunction with the Menteri Besar’s Professional Talk and Appreciation Ceremony with educators at the Dato’ Haji Hasbullah Hall at the Hulu Perak District Education Office here today. headtopics.com

Also arrested for preventing civil servants from carrying out their duties are PSM Committee Member R Karthiges, Perak PSM Youth member P Kesavan, and a farmer known as Ho Pon Tien. In a separate development, Saarani said his ministry has submitted three location proposals to open a lanthanide non-radioactive rare earth element (NR-REE) factory to the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC).

“This is because only the Federal Government gave permission to Perak to open an industrial centre to separate raw elements into at least 15 other elements,“ he said. He added that the first proposed location is in the Automotive High Technology Valley Development (AHTV) area near Proton City in Tanjung Malim. headtopics.com

“But if the proposal is rejected, we have a second proposed location which is at Silver Valley Technology Park (SVTP) in Khantan Baharu in Ipoh and a third location in Gerik since the lanthanide mine is located in the Hulu Perak district,“ he said.

Read more:

theSundaily »

Loghat Perak asli di Kuala Kangsar, Perak TengahBahasa pertuturan Perak yang asli adalah bahasa dialek yang dituturkan oleh penduduk di Kuala Kangsar dan Perak Tengah. Read more ⮕

Kerajaan Perak junjung kasih atas pemilihan Sultan Nazrin ShahGERIK: Kerajaan Perak menjunjung kasih kepada Raja-Raja Melayu yang memilih Sultan Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah sebagai Timbalan Yang di-Pertuan Agong bag... Read more ⮕

Perak gov't thanks rulers over Sultan of Perak's election as Deputy Yang di-Pertuan AgongGERIK: The Perak government has expressed gratitude to the Malay Rulers who elected Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah as Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong... Read more ⮕

Despite legal reprieve, despondency descends on Kanthan farmers as crops ravaged in eviction rowIPOH, Oct 28 — Farming in Kanthan, Tambun here is all that Liew Wong has ever known to make end meets.AdvertisementAdvertisement But on Tuesday, the 57-year-old was left... Read more ⮕

High Court stays eviction of 6 Kanthan farmersTheir eviction has been put on hold so that the status quo is maintained pending hearing of their leave application for judicial review. Read more ⮕

Perak police destroy seized drugs worth over RM2mIPOH: Perak police today disposed of various types of drugs, with an estimated value of about RM2.11 million, involving cases that went to trial betwe... Read more ⮕