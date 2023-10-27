: The Perak government has expressed gratitude to the Malay Rulers who elected Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah as Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a period of five years, effective Jan 31 next year.said the election was good news for all the people of Perak.

“We pray that God will always bless and guide His Royal Highness the Sultan of Perak to carry out his duties as Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong,“ he told reporters after delivering spectacles under the Perak Foundation Eye Sinar 2023 programme here today.

The Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, said in a statement that the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, was today elected as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong for a period of five years effective Jan 31, 2024 at the Conference of Rulers’ 263rd Meeting (Special) at Istana Negara. headtopics.com

Sultan Ibrahim will replace Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, who will end his reign on Jan 30 next year.Bernama

