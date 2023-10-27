Penunggang motosikal maut nahas, polis tak tahan penyanyi rock

Ketua Polis Kuantan berkata setakat ini kes disiasat mengikut Seksyen 41(1) Akta Pengangkutan Jalan 1987. (Gambar Facebook)

PETALING JAYA: Penyanyi kumpulan rock 1990-an terbabit kemalangan di Jalan Kuantan-Maran dekat susur Universiti Islam Pahang Sultan Ahmad Shah di Kuantan sehingga menyebabkan kematian seorang penunggang motosikal tidak ditahan polis.

“Setakat ini, kes disiasat mengikut Seksyen 41(1) Akta Pengangkutan Jalan 1987,” kata Ketua Polis Kuantan, Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu, menurut Harian Metro. Akhbar itu melaporkan Eddy Kusmiran Ambi, 61, maut di tempat kejadian selepas Yamaha Lagendanya berlanggar dengan BMW dipandu penyanyi 53 tahun itu pada 10.45 pagi semalam. headtopics.com

Siasatan awal mendapati kemalangan berlaku ketika BMW itu dalam perjalanan dari arah Kuantan menuju Rompin dan setiba di lokasi kejadian, motosikal mangsa dipercayai mengubah haluan dari lorong kiri ke lorong kanan.

Penunggang motosikal itu meninggal dunia di tempat kejadian, manakala pemandu kereta terbabit tidak cedera.

Read more:

fmtoday »

Pemandu parkir lori tepi jalan sebelum dirempuh penunggang motosikal diremanPemandu parkir lori tepi jalan sebelum dirempuh penunggang motosikal direman Read more ⮕

Apple to roll out fixes for iPhone 15 series affected by the BMW wireless charging issueThis news might catch your attention if you have an Apple iPhone 15. Today, Apple announced that the iPhone 15 series experiences some issues wit Read more ⮕

BMW speeding recklessly on MEX highway narrowly misses SUV, smashes into another, driver dies in crashWith no speed cameras and a general absence of any police presence, it’s well-known that the MEX highway is a bit of a speeding hot spot, if you travel the route frequently. Boorish behaviour aside, … Read more ⮕

Netizens divided after local entrepreneur gifts flashy car to pet catA Malaysian businesswoman recently came under fire on the internet for disclosing in an Instagram video that she had bought a BMW specifically for her... Read more ⮕

GE15: The cars of state rulers entering Istana Negara; Rolls-Royce, Range Rover, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, AudiThe latest announcement by Istana Negara is that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been appointed as the 10th prime minister of Malaysia, following the convening of state rulers at the national palace this morning. The … Read more ⮕

3 maut nahas di Hulu SelangorNahas melibatkan sebuah kenderaan pelbagai guna dan kenderaan kompak. Read more ⮕