“No other material is used, only yams and I only use manual methods to process the yams into powder,” she said.

The ninth child out of 10 siblings did not dream of success but her own idea led to the innovative success. "I didn't expect to get that amount of prizes because the raw materials I used were ordinary and available everywhere.

“But maybe, this is meant by the adage, the chicken’s luck can be seen on its feet, but for the human’s, who knows?” said the Kampung Sibangali, Pensiangan native.However, she said, the success is still at the idea stage. Kampung Sibangali is one of the remote villages in Nabawan. headtopics.com

Sainah's father, Asok Saluang is also happy with his daughter's success which had taken the whole family by surprise.

