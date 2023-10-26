Penduduk terjejas tiada air bersih, jambatan runtuh

Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

Read more:

UMonline »

Lebih 700 penduduk Palestin terbunuh dalam serangan semalaman IsraelLebih 700 penduduk Palestin terbunuh dalam serangan udara Israel di Gaza semalaman Read more ⮕

200 attend Korean language programmeKota Kinabalu: Some 200 Korean language enthusiasts gathered at the University College Sabah Foundation (UCSF) here to participate in the “Skill for Life: Basic Korean Language” programme. Read more ⮕

200 pengakap sertai Kem JOTA JOTISANDAKAN: Seramai 200 peserta dari lapan sekolah rendah dan menengah sekitar Sandakan telah menyertai Kem JOTA (Jamboree on the Air) JOTI (Jamboree on the Internet) pada 20-22 Oktober di Taman Alam Semulajadi Pengakap Gilwell, di sini. Read more ⮕

200 pemain meriahkan Malaysia Truly Asia Tourism Golf Challenge 2023“Para pemain golf tidak perlu pergi jauh untuk mencari pengalaman golf baharu dengan adanya lebih 200 padang golf di seluruh negara, Read more ⮕

Masyarakat Melanau kaya dengan perubatan herba“Lebih 70 penduduk kampung Melanau Igan ditemu ramah dan 72 spesies tumbuhan herba yang digunakan dalam perubatan tradisional Melanau Read more ⮕

Pertempuran Hezbollah, Israel meningkat, 20,000 penduduk Lubnan hilang tempat tinggalHampir 20,000 orang kehilangan tempat tinggal di selatan Lubnan dan kawasan lain sejak awal Oktober lalu susulan keganasan meningkat. Read more ⮕