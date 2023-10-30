Penang’s second bridge operator lodges police report over viral video alleging crack

Penang Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Development Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said he had inspected the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge with Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd and found no incident of cracks.

The concessionaire had already issued a statement last night to deny the claims in the video that there was a crack on the JSAHMS.“Our checks showed that the structure of the bridge shown in the video was not similar to that of the JSAHMS which proved that it is not JSAHMS,” they said.

The firm also called on the public to stop sharing the video so as not to cause panic and misunderstanding among the public. Bridge users can contact the JKSB hotline at 1300-30-2828 to get the latest information on traffic or for assistance in case of emergency, it said.Yesterday, state Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Development Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari said he had inspected the bridge with JKSB and found no such incident. headtopics.com

Talks of move to oust me is over after state election, Penang's Kon Yeow saysSEBERANG PERAI, Oct 30 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today that the alleged move to oust him is now “over” with the conclusion of the state polls in August. The... Read more ⮕

Hamas seeks to free 8 Russian-Israeli hostages taken in Oct 7 attackThe action comes after Russia, which has good relations with the Palestinian group, requested their release. Read more ⮕

Gaza Health Ministry: Death toll 8,005 since Oct 7GAZA, Oct 29 — The total death toll in Gaza rose to 8,005 people today, a statement released by the health ministry in Gaza said. — Reuters Read more ⮕

47 mosques, 3 churches damaged in Gaza Strip since Oct 7: Media officeGAZA CITY: Continuous Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since Oct 7 have led to the destruction of 47 mosques and damage to three churches, the local ... Read more ⮕

Tackling public fund leakage among focus at Parliament on Oct 30The Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕

MYAirline, i-Serve probe: Treasury assistant to be out on bail Oct 30 eveningThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕