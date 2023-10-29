Penang’s Island Hospital expects 2023 revenue to exceed RM600m

While it is going to get busy in the long run completing its Island Medical City project in the next five to 10 years, Island Hospital expects to close 2023 treating 200,000 patients and anticipates the year’s revenue to be above RM600 million, a 50% improvement over last year’s figure.

“We have reached close to 90,000 patients in the first half of the year and we are confident that we can finish this year with 200,000 patients, with half of them being health travellers from more than 60 countries; namely Indonesia, Singapore and countries from the Middle East,” she told Bernama.

With that now over, the hospital is getting busier than ever, which is in line with the Penang government’s vision towards making the state the city for medical tourism in Malaysia. “We offer a significant cost advantage, not only versus other countries like medical tourism hospitals, for example those in Singapore, but also versus hospitals in Kuala Lumpur, ” she said. headtopics.com

Lim said Phases 1 and 2 have been completed and the hospital will begin constructing Phase 3 next year, pending clearance from the Ministry of Health.

