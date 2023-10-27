Penang remains Malaysia’s top exporter with 34.6% share

PETALING JAYA: Penang remained Malaysia’s top exporter in September 2023, with a 34.6% share, said the statistics department.

Its chief statistician Uzir Mahidin said the next four states with the highest exports were Johor (19.3%), Selangor (17.1%), Sarawak (6.8%) and Kedah (5%).During the month under review, Penang’s exports were 10.1% lower year-on-year (y-o-y) at RM43 billion, while imports declined 15.2% y-o-y to RM20.9 billion.

Overall, he said Malaysia’s total trade for September 2023 amounted to RM224.4 billion, with exports and imports recorded at RM124.5 billion and RM100 billion, respectively. He said exports were 13.7% lower y-o-y, while imports fell 11.1% over the same month last year due to an overall decline in most states. headtopics.com

