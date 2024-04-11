Penang Remains a Popular Tourist Destination During Hari Raya Aidilfitri Holidays

Penang remains a popular destination for tourists, as evidenced by the large number of visitors taking advantage of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays to enjoy the many attractions the state has to offer. Checks by Bernama revealed congestion in several areas popularly frequented by tourists occurring since early this morning, and a drastic influx of vehicles, with over 2.4 million vehicles entering the state this holiday period.
Popular tourist hotspots, including the Chew and Tan Jetties deep within the UNESCO World Heritage Site of George Town, Batu Ferringhi in the northern part of Penang island, the highest point of the island, Penang Hill, all reported heavy foot traffic, as visitors explored the multitude of historic sites, including Armenian Street and the Kek Lok Si temple complex. Visitor Tan Su Lin, 26, from Selangor shared that she was making full use of the weeklong holiday to visit the island with her family, even though they would have to brave the heavy traffic.“If you want to fear the jam or the crowds, then you can’t holiday (here). I had to endure being caught in a jam for over an hour just to move five kilometres,” she said when met by Bernama at Chew Jetty here today. Czechia tourist Marek Alois, 32, meanwhile revealed that he chose Penang as his main destination for Asian countries this year as he was so taken by the island’s beauty and that of the many historic locales and buildings her
Penang Tourist Destination Hari Raya Aidilfitri Holidays Traffic Foot Traffic Historic Sites Attractions
