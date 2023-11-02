Penang and Perak ready to start water transfer discussions, Dewan Rakyat told

“I have received indications from both state governments that this discussion can start," said Nik Nazmi in Parliament during Minister Question Time on Thursday (Nov 2) morning."The Federal government is ready to act as a facilitator,” he added.

Last month, the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) classified seven reservoirs supplying water as being “high risk”. Meanwhile, Nik Nazmi said inter-party agreements between state governments should be strengthened to ensure continuous water supplies in several states.

“The main issue is that it lacks a large water catchment area. As a small state, it still depends on Sungai Muda in Kedah, even though it has a large population and a rapidly growing industrial sector.

