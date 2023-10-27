: Sempena pertembungan 'El Clasico' antara Real Madrid dan Barcelona esok, peminat tempatan kedua-dua kelab bola sepak gergasi Sepanyol itu dijemput untuk datang beramai-ramai menonton aksi dua musuh tradisi tersebut di SP Sports Park di sini, bermula 9 malam.

“El Clasico sememangnya terkenal dengan semangat persaingannya dan parti tontonan secara langsung ini bertujuan mewujudkan suasana seperti di stadium, menyatukan peminat sambil meraikan perlawanan yang hebat itu,“ menurut LaLiga dalam kenyataan.

Menurut LaLiga yang merupakan penganjur acara itu, pihaknya turut menyediakan makanan dan minuman serta pelbagai aktiviti menyeronokkan termasuk pemberian jersi.untuk tempat duduk,“ menurut kenyataan itu. headtopics.com

LaLiga memaklumkan sebanyak 30 negara temasuk Malaysia menganjurkan acara istimewa sempena perlawanan liga bola sepak Sepanyol atau La Liga itu yang akan berlangsung di Stadium Lluís Companys Oliympic di Barcelona. -

Read more:

theSundaily »

2022 APG: Silver from Mohd Amin completes country's 35-medal targetHANGZHOU: National para badminton shuttler Mohd Amin Burhanuddin (pix) ensured that Malaysia’s target of 35 medals at the 2022 Asian Para Games (APG) ... Read more ⮕

Fire in Sri Lanka's capital hospitalises 23, four in critical conditionCOLOMBO: At least 23 Sri Lankans were hospitalised on Friday morning after a fire broke out at an eight-storey building in Pettah, the commercial cent... Read more ⮕

Kemaman polls: MIC to ensure Indian votes go to Unity Gov't party candidateKUALA TERENGGANU: MIC will work hard to ensure some 800 eligible Indian voters elect the Unity Government party candidate in the Kemaman parliamentary... Read more ⮕

Rediscover Malaysia's culinary heritage with Ayam Brand pastesMALAYSIANS have a strong affinity for authentic traditional cuisine, says Ayam Brand Malaysia. However, some segments of the population, including mil... Read more ⮕

Malaysian La Liga fans invited to El Clasico viewing party on SaturdayKUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with the El Clasico match between Real Madrid and Barcelona tomorrow, the local fans of the Spanish giants will be able t... Read more ⮕

Seoul Halloween crowd crush one year on: What we knowSEOUL: On Halloween weekend last year, nearly 160 people were crushed to death in a narrow alleyway in South Korea&039;s capital after the country&039;s first... Read more ⮕