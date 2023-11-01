Peace prize winner Narges Mohammadi smuggles message out of cell

An Iranian woman sees the news of Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi winning the Nobel Peace Prize on her mobile phone, in a cafe in Tehran, Iran, October 6, 2023. — Majid Asgaripour/Wana(West Asia News Agency) via ReutersOSLO, Nov 1 — “Victory is not easy, but it is certain,” imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize winner and women’s rights activist Narges Mohammadi, said in a message smuggled out of her Tehran cell published late yesterday.

In the message, read out in French by her daughter, Kiana Rahmani, and posted on the official Nobel website, the 51-year-old activist and journalist expressed “sincere gratitude” to the Norwegian Nobel committee.

Mohammadi — who was given the nod in early October “for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran” — once again criticised the requirement for women in Iran to wear a headscarf, and denounced Iranian authorities.“The compulsory hijab is a means of control and repression imposed on the society and on which the continuation and survival of this authoritarian religious regime depends,” she declared through her 17-year-old daughter, who has taken refuge in France along with her family.

She condemned “a regime that has institutionalized deprivation and poverty in society for forty-five years”, adding that it was “built on lies, deception, cunning, and intimidation”. Arrested 13 times, sentenced five times to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes, and imprisoned again since 2021, Narges Mohammadi is one of the women spearheading of the “Woman, Life, Freedom” uprising in Iran.

