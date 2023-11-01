PDRM to establish more air forward operation bases to combat cross-border crime

said the plan will be submitted to the higher authorities for consideration, including the deployment of new light aircraft for the purpose. “...I am in the process of planning to establish a forward operation base for air operations in Perlis, Kelantan and Johor; then followed by Sabah and Sarawak. If we have this forward operation base in Perlis, we can easily cover Kedah and Penang.

“(In) Johor, we can cover Melaka (and nearby states); in Sarawak maybe I will put the base in Bintulu, while in Sabah, maybe in Lahad Datu. In Perlis I want to ask Datuk Muhammad (the new Perlis police chief) to identify a location for us to place this forward operation base,” he said.

Hazani said this at a press conference, after witnessing the handover of duties ceremony to the new Perlis police chief, Datuk Muhammad Abdul Halim, at the state contingent police headquarters (IPK) here today.

Hazani said that the Short Take-Off and Landing (STOL) is the appropriate aircraft to be used to monitor the country’s borders. He said, however, the use of drones will continue in the surveillance of the country’s borders, while being enhanced with an air operations team to strengthen the border security forces.

Meanwhile, Muhammad said one of his focuses is to ensure that the border area between Perlis and neighbouring Thailand will be more tightly controlled, to improve the security level. “This will be done in collaboration with the GOF (General Operations Force) and other agencies operating at the border,” said Perlis-born Muhammad, who also expressed a commitment to provide his patriotic best in duty to his home state.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

WORLDOFBUZZ: 2yo Boy Almost Gets Run Over on Dengkil Road, PDRM Investigating His Parents For Child NeglectA shocking video has been circulating on social media recently, showing a small boy playing on a tricycle and suddenly entering the middle of the road, almost

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Tapisan pengasuh: PDRM setuju kerjasama dengan KPWKMKUALA LUMPUR: Polis Diraja Malaysia (PDRM) bersetuju untuk bekerjasama dengan Kementerian Pembangunan Wanita, Keluarga dan Masyarakat (KPWKM) bagi sar...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: PDRM tingkat penugasan sempadan negara menerusi pembinaan FOBPDRM tingkat penugasan sempadan negara menerusi pembinaan FOB

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Nancy: KPWKM, police to cooperate in babysitter screening processKUALA LUMPUR: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) has obtained the cooperation of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to screen ...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: A royal, Sun-tastic cruise awaitsMANILA (Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network): Police are looking for evidence that will directly link the police officer identified as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of beauty queen, former Miss Batangas Catherine Camilon.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Royal Belum: Dari ‘kawasan hitam’ kini permata berharga negeri PerakGERIK: Rasa dingin membuatkan penulis terjaga dari tidur dan segera merapati tingkap kaca rumah bot Casuarina, mengintai suasana hening pagi Tasik Tem...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕