PDRM Detains 2 Men For Allegedly Making Threats Against PM & Deputy IGP on Facebook

In a statement by Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily yesterday (28 October), the two individuals were detained in separate arrests.
The first arrest was made in Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor, whereby a 51-year-old man, believed to be the owner of the Facebook account “Nekad Hikers Ventures” was detained. Meanwhile, the second arrest was made in Bukit Mertajam, Penang, whereby a 27-year-old man, believed to be the owner of the Facebook account “Jgad Zruu” was also detained by PDRM.
Both individuals were arrested for two separate postings on Facebook which allegedly contain elements of criminal intimidation.Mohd Shuhaily added that the cases were being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988. headtopics.com
The Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director also advised the public to not speculate on the case and to use social media platforms wisely.So, what do you make of the arrests? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.Also read: M’sian Goes Viral After Saying He Wished PMX Was on the Plane that Crashed in Shah Alam
Malaysia Headlines
