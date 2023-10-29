PDRM Detains 2 Men For Allegedly Making Threats Against PM & Deputy IGP on Facebook

In a statement by Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily yesterday (28 October), the two individuals were detained in separate arrests.

The first arrest was made in Bandar Baru Bangi, Selangor, whereby a 51-year-old man, believed to be the owner of the Facebook account “Nekad Hikers Ventures” was detained. Meanwhile, the second arrest was made in Bukit Mertajam, Penang, whereby a 27-year-old man, believed to be the owner of the Facebook account “Jgad Zruu” was also detained by PDRM.

Both individuals were arrested for two separate postings on Facebook which allegedly contain elements of criminal intimidation.Mohd Shuhaily added that the cases were being investigated under Section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988. headtopics.com

The Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director also advised the public to not speculate on the case and to use social media platforms wisely.So, what do you make of the arrests? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.Also read: M’sian Goes Viral After Saying He Wished PMX Was on the Plane that Crashed in Shah Alam

Two men arrested for allegedly threatening PM, Deputy IGP on social mediaPETALING JAYA: A woman who had been reported missing by family members two days prior was found dead in a car. Read more ⮕

Cops arrest 2 men over criminal threats against PM, deputy IGPBukit Aman says they were arrested in Bandar Baru Bangi and Bukit Mertajam. Read more ⮕

Nearly 30% of 1,213 sexual harassment reports since May have been from men, says deputy ministerOne of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in Chiang Rai in 2018 committed suicide while at school in the UK, BBC News said citing a coroner report. Read more ⮕

Rakyat Malaysia seludup dadah ke Melbourne : PDRM, AFP jalankan siasatan lanjutKUALA LUMPUR: Polis Diraja Malaysia (PDRM) sedang bekerjasama dengan Pihak Berkuasa Australia (AFP), bagi menjalankan siasatan lanjut berhubung kes ra... Read more ⮕

PDRM Discovers 13yo Boy Who Lied About Getting Kidnapped to Avoid Getting Scolded by ParentsWhat were some of the excuses you used to think of when younger in order to avoid getting scolded by your parents? No matter what you could've thought of, Read more ⮕

Philippines detains nearly 600 in anti-trafficking raidMANILA: Philippine police have detained nearly 600 people during a raid on a suspected sex trafficking and online scam operation in Manila, authoritie... Read more ⮕