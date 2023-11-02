PayPal allays growth fears after raising annual profit forecast

PayPal’s revenue jumped 9% to US$7.4 billion (RM35.3 billion) on FX-neutral basis in the third quarter ended Sept 30, while total payments volume increased 13%. Shares of the company extended gains on comments from newly appointed CEO Alex Chriss that he expects to grow revenue outside of purely transaction-related volume. Stock was last up 4.2% in aftermarket trading.

Separately, it also named Jamie Miller as chief financial officer effective Nov 6, replacing acting finance chief Gabrielle Rabinovitch. PayPal said it expects adjusted profit for the full year to be about US$4.98 per share from US$4.95 earlier. Analysts on average had expected US$4.92, according to LSEG data.

PayPal cut its annual forecast of adjusted operating margin expansion to 75 basis points from 100 basis points expected earlier. Adjusted operating margin was 22.2% in the third quarter.

