With this in mind, we’ve put together an epic foodie list of superb dining establishments at Pavilion Bukit Jalil, in conjunction with the Pavilion Taste campaign, which runs from now until 13th November.

First, we checked out a popular ramen spot: Kagura Ramen. What's special here is that you get to choose from six different broths - and various other rich broths too. There are several different soup bases and components available - we went with the rich, white ramen. To be honest, the chicken essence was so strong that it felt like we were having chicken soup! But the taste was simply amazing. It had that creaminess and richness we were expecting.

Next, we made a quick stop at Fuji Sushi for their chawanmushi (steamed egg custard). Unlike many other custards, it's usually eaten as a dish in a meal, as chawanmushi contains savory rather than sweet ingredients. One look and we thought it was dessert (more like tau fu fah!). But this warm and hearty egg custard has a burst of flavour - and we absolutely loved it. headtopics.com

Next, we headed to BBQ Town for mouth-watering, all-you-can-eat barbeque. The buffet-style restaurant combines the flavours of a good barbeque with shabu-shabu, and offers unlimited Australian beef, lamb, chicken and prawn, sushi, and vegetables. To kick things off, we dug into the six-hour-long kombu chicken soup and complimentary fried chicken starters, to get our appetites going.

Besides these two outlets, you can also check out everyone’s favourite Kyochon 1991 for the best Korean fried chicken, with a choice of red pepper or garlic flavours to choose from; and another all-you-can-eat buffet at Suki-Ya and MoMo Paradise (non-halal).You don’t have to wait to have this as an after-dinner dessert, as it makes for a good tea-time snack! headtopics.com

