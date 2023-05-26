Patients, staff leave Gaza hospital as Israeli forces take control

Patients, staff and displaced people left Gaza’s largest hospital Saturday, health officials said, leaving behind only a skeleton crew to care for those too sick to move and Israeli forces in control of the facility.

The exodus from Shifa Hospital in Gaza City came the same day internet and phone service was restored to the Gaza Strip, ending a telecommunications blackout that forced the United Nations to shut down critical humanitarian aid deliveries because it was unable to coordinate its convoys. Israel continued to expand its offensive in Gaza City, with the military warning in a social media post in Arabic that residents of two neighborhoods in the east and north and the urban refugee camp of Jabaliya must evacuate for their safety. It said military activities would be paused briefly to allow them to leave. Earlier in the week, the Israeli defense minister had said troops had completed operations in the west of Gaza Cit





Gaza's Main Hospital Forced to Bury Dead Patients as Israeli Forces Surround AreaGaza's main hospital has been forced to bury dozens of dead patients in a mass grave, its director said Tuesday, while thousands of Palestinians were trapped inside by fierce combat. As Israeli forces were at the gates of the Al-Shifa hospital, the pressure was high on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to secure the release of hostages being held by Hamas.

Top militants among 12 killed in Israeli strikes on GazaThe ministry said that women and children were among the dead, but did not give further details as to the identity of the victims.

Malaysia strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes in GazaPUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has condemned in the strongest terms the airstrikes by the Israeli regime on residential buildings and other sites in Gaza since May 9, which killed at least 27 Palestinians and injured more than 70 civilians.

Gaza health ministry: Israeli strike kills 21 from one familyCAIRO, Nov 5 — Twenty-one Palestinians from one family were killed in Israeli strikes targeting Gaza overnight, the Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip said...

Hamas says 'intense' Israeli bombing around Gaza hospitalsGAZA STRIP, Nov 6 — Gaza's Hamas government said the Israeli army carried out "intense bombings" yesterday evening around several hospitals in the north of the Gaza Strip,...

Over 30 killed in Israeli bombing of refugee camp in GazaMost of the dead in the Al-Maghazi camp were reportedly women and children.

