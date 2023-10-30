Pastikan boleh menang jika mahu saman kerajaan

Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

Tajaan pelajar bidang perubatan diteruskan, kata menteriMenteri di Jabatan Perdana Menteri (Hal Ehwal Sabah, Sarawak dan Tugas-Tugas Khas) Armizan Mohd Ali berkata ia diteruskan selagi terdapat keperluan guna tenaga pegawai perubatan bagi perkhidmatan kesihatan negara.

Mahkamah arah Papagomo padam hantaran fitnah terhadap Mohd Na'im di FacebookKUALA LUMPUR: Mahkamah Tinggi di sini mengarahkan blogger Papagomo (gambar) atau lebih dikenali sebagai Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris untuk memadamkan s...

Fitnah: Mohd. Na'im peroleh injunksi terhadap Papagomo

Dr Mohd Puad Gesa Teruskan Minggu Solidariti Di Sekolah, Minta Untuk Tidak Tunduk Dengan DesakanAhli Majlis Kerja Tertinggi (MKT) UMNO, Datuk Dr Mohd Puad Zarkashi meminta KPM agar tidak tunduk dengan desakan membatalkan program tersebut bermula hari ini (30 Oktober) sehingga Jumaat depan (3…

Mohd Na'im: Govt welcomes UN General Assembly resolution on ceasefire in GazaKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 — The government welcomes the resolution passed at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) yesterday with regard to an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza...

First Permanent Evacuation Centre to be operational in 2026The first Permanent Evacuation Centre (PPKB) to house flood victims is expected to be ready and operational in 2026, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Sabah, Sarawak Affairs and Special Functions) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.