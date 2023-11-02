Password sharing crackdown has begun on Disney+ but not globally yet

In this latest news, Disney has decided to follow Netflix and stop password sharing between friends and family who live in different households. At the moment, Disney+ users in Canada are now experiencing and it has begun on 1 November 2023. Since it's just the first day, we don't know how is it going.

However, Disney has made amendments to the Subscriber Agreement for Canada. Below are some of the excerpts from the updated agreement: "Unless otherwise permitted by your Service Tier, you may not share your subscription outside of your household. “Household” means the collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein. Additional usage rules may apply for certain Service Tiers. For more details on our account sharing policy, please visit our Help Center.

"We may, in our sole discretion, analyze the use of your account to determine compliance with this Agreement. If we determine that you have violated this Agreement, we may limit or terminate access to the Service and/or take any other steps as permitted by this Agreement (including those set forth in Section 6 of this Agreement)."We assume Disney+'s anti-password sharing method to be the same as Netflix's.

Disney+ works differently in the Asia region. At the moment, Malaysians are required to sign up for Disney+ Hotstar with their mobile numbers and emails to access. If a friend or family member wants to access the primary account from outside the household, an OTP is required. Disney+ Hotstar costs RM54.90 per month for three months instead of per month.

