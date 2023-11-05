Passes Now Available for Purchase Online

Passes are now available for purchase online. This may seem like great news to those who prefer to simply buy and go (or are otherwise allergic to human interactions) but unfortunately, it’s not as seamless as it sounds.

Aside from the usual customer service counters at RapidKL train stations and selected bus hubs, you can now purchase the My50 and MyCity passes through either the MyRapid Pulse app (available on the As a recap, the My50 pass (as the name suggests) allows you to enjoy unlimited rides on RapidKL’s LRT, MRT, Monorail and BRT services, as well as RapidKL’s bus and MRT feeder buses within the Klang Valley—all for just RM50. You can also purchase MyCity one-day (RM5) and three-day (RM15) passes that offer pretty much the same perks but for shorter periods., you can’t simply use the pass after buying it, as it doesn’t automatically go into your MyKad or Touch ‘n Go card. Instead, you’ll have to activate the pass through the aforementioned customer service counters—defeating the purpose of buying the pass online in the first place. This is likely due to a couple of factors, the first being that the My50 and MyCity passes are only offered to Malaysians, and there probably isn’t a way to authenticate the user’s nationality through the Pulse app or the MyRapid Sho

