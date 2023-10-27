PAS’s app poses ‘security risk’, warns tech experts

PAS’s new app, MyOnePAS, features e-wallet functionality, prayer time information and mobile top-up options. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA: Tech experts have raised security concerns over PAS’s very own super app, which includes features such as e-wallet functionality and bill payment services, as it is not downloadable from registered platforms.Sideloading is the practice of installing software and apps on a device from sources other than the official app stores such as those run by Apple and Google.

T Murugason, chief executive officer of Novem CS, a cybersecurity company, said sideloading apps pose significant risks. “Given that sideloaded apps bypass the security protocols established by app stores, users face a heightened risk of coming across malware or other malicious software,” he told FMT.“Moreover, certain apps may be embedded with spyware, which can harvest personal details from your device and relay them to undesirable parties,” he added. headtopics.com

Murugason said it would be better for users to download apps from the official stores since these platforms perform rigorous screening to ensure they are free of malware. Software engineer L Raaj advised users not to download the Islamic party’s app for now, saying the security risks associated with it are “high”.An APK is the file format used for installing Android apps and contains the necessary components for app installation, including code, resources, and app information.

Raaj, the CEO of tech marketing agency Techmonquay, said developers might choose to release an app initially as an APK because integration into the official app stores can be time-consuming.

