ParkEasy implements kWh pricing and idle fees for Shell Recharge AC charge points from 1st November

AC charge points via ParkEasy, be prepared to pay more to charge your EV starting next month. Effective 1st November 2023, ParkEasy will be adopting kWh-based pricing which is a significant change from its current hourly-based rates for AC charging.

ParkEasy says the new kWh-based pricing aims to make your EV charging experience better as users will only pay for energy consumed. This is to ensure fair and transparent rates, no matter what kind of electric vehicle you drive.

Starting 1st November 2023, the AC charge points will cost RM5.00 for the confirmation fee followed by the RM1 per kWh rate. Once charging is completed, ParkEasy will also impose an idling fee of RM1 for every 30 minutes, 15 minutes after charging is completed. headtopics.com

According to ParkEasy, the new pricing will be implemented in phases across sites and users are advised to check the app for the latest pricing.As a comparison, ParkEasy currently charges hourly rates for its Shell Recharge parking bays. During the weekdays, it costs RM6 for the confirmation fee (inclusive of 2 hours of usage), followed by RM2.80 per hour. Meanwhile, during the weekends, it costs RM5 for confirmation fee, followed by RM2.80 per hour.

ParkEasy x Shell Recharge has one of the lowest rates for AC charging as two hours of charging costs just RM6 for two hours or RM8.80 for three hours during the weekdays. If you’re driving an EV that can accept 11kW on AC, two hours of usage will cost you RM27 (Assuming 22kWh usage and RM5 confirmation fee) under the new rates. headtopics.com

However, if you’re driving an EV with a single-phase onboard charger like the BYD Atto 3 and BYD Dolphin, the. As a result, you’ll pay less at RM11 (Assuming 6kWh and RM5 confirmation fee) for two hours of usage. Overall, it still costs more than the current hourly rates.

