Parental controls over children on internet use crucial: Robert

“This situation will occur when there is lack of parental supervision over the daily activities of children who have their own gadgets. This allows them to surf the outside world without borders, causing them to become complacent,” he said when officiating a programme to eradicate online sexual crimes against children at SK Luagan Hall, here, on Tuesday.

Robert, who is also Bingkor Assemblyman, said the issue of sexual harassment is not something new in this country because various cases that occurred are often published in the media. He said sexual crimes not only involve physical contact but also words that could have a mental effect so that the individual who is the victim experiences trauma.“Although this problem is not something that is easy to deal with, this matter needs to receive the attention and action of all parties to carry out preventive measures and combat this crime continuously so that it does not spread.

"Therefore, as adults, we need to give early exposure and affirmation to children regarding the effects of online sexual crimes."At the same time, all members of the community also need to increase their understanding and awareness of this sexual crime," he said.

