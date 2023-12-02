Paradigm Mall PJ Transforms into a Winter Wonderland for a Vrooming Christmas

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates. ‘Tis the season for jolly vibes, and Paradigm Mall PJ has transformed into a winter wonderland, bustling with festive activities that promise to make your holiday season merry and bright! With the theme “A Vrooming Christmas” in collaboration with Robocar Poli, the mall is set to bring joy and excitement to you and your family.
With its lovable characters and exciting adventures, Robocar Poli adds an extra dose of magic to the holiday season. Your little ones will be thrilled to meet the Robocar Poli mascot, creating joyous memories of teamwork and friendship. Join the festivities and watch as the spirit of Robocar Poli transforms this Christmas into an adventure your kids won’t forget! So, buckle up for a vrooming ride of fun and let’s unwrap the joy togethe
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »
Malay Aeon Mall Staff Praised for Participating in Creation of Kolam as Deepavali DecorationFollowing all the ruckus surrounding the non-Halal Nasi Kandar issue as well as the incident where a politician who decided to call out a non-Muslim
Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »
M'sian Disappointed That Nearby Mall is Already Selling Christmas Items with Nothing for DeepavaliMalls in Malaysia have always put up decorations based on our various festive holidays.
Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »
Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »
Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »
Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »