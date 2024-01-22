Palworld: A Popular Survival Crafting Game with Pokémon-like Creatures

Over the weekend, I downloaded Palworld on my PC. I was excited. After all the weird trailers and screenshots showing Pokémon-like creatures using assault rifles or being shot with handguns, I was ready to earn official Xbox achievements as I killed Pokémon facsimiles using modern guns. It was hunting time.

And then, after playing for over six hours, I realized that I had been tricked into playing another goddamn survival crafting game that wanted me to punch trees and mine stone for a few hours before it got fun. It seems almost silly to stop and explain what Palworld is because, statistically speaking, you’ve likely already played it or seen someone on Twitch or YouTube playing it. It’s a very popular game at the moment, haven’t you heard? But for those just tuning in, Palworld, released last week, combines Pokémon-like creatures, Fortnite-like visuals, and Ark: Survival Evolved-like gameplay into one big Unreal Engine-powered survival crafting game available on Steam, Xbox, and P





Kotaku » / 🏆 2. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pokémon Concierge: A Delightful Stop-Motion SeriesPokémon Concierge is a delightful stop-motion series that brings a fresh take on the world of Pokémon. Despite Netflix's recent controversies, this show stands out with its entertaining and whimsical storytelling. The four-episode series follows Haru, a workaholic facing various challenges in her life. Despite recent disappointments, this series reminds viewers why they love Pokémon.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Predictions and Hopes for Pokémon's Gen 10 GameWith the release of the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero epilogue, Pokémon's ninth-generation games are coming to an end. This article discusses predictions and hopes for the next generation of Pokémon RPGs, including the need to avoid the bugs present in Scarlet and Violet.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Lambat popular bukan satu isuLambat popular bukan satu isu

Source: UMonline - 🏆 27. / 51 Read more »

Some gamers express their dislike for certain popular gamesGamers share their opinions on games that don't resonate with them, including the God of War franchise.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Exploring the World of Lab-Grown DiamondsDelve into the world of lab-grown diamonds, examining their creation processes and the environmental and ethical considerations that make them popular.

Source: Star2.com - 🏆 21. / 51 Read more »

Cosplay Highlights from Anime NYC 2023Check out the jaw-droppingly gorgeous and meticulously designed cosplays from Anime NYC 2023, featuring popular manga and anime series like One Piece, Attack on Titan, Sailor Moon, and more.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »