Palestinian artist finds safe haven in Malaysia amidst Israel-Palestine war

Palestinian artist Abdel Halim Mansour Abu Namous finds Malaysia a safe place for his family to stay amidst the Israel-Palestine war. — Picture by Miera Zulyana. KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — There is no other devastating event like a war. Life ambitions are set aside, and only one objective remains — survival.

In 2014 after the Palestine-Israel war from July to August, Abdel Halim had enough of constantly worrying for his family. Abdel Halim made up his mind to leave Gaza for good and find a safe shelter in a different country for his family, which included his two sons and daughter. Unfortunately, due to many obstacles, Abdel Halim had to leave Egypt as his visa validity was ending. Almost left stranded at the airport, he refused to get a ticket back home and insisted on not returning to Gaza. One of the officers then recommended Malaysia to him since it was visa-free for Palestinians





