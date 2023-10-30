Palestine Solidarity Week begins

Good morning. Here's what you should know today.Key HighlightsJohor sultan the next AgongGovt moves to save Kelantan's forestsPalestine Solidarity Week in schools kicks off today.Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim assured that schools will not be forced to participate, but that it was encouraged.However, there are concerns about the show of solidarity ending up promoting extremism, after images of schoolchildren carrying toy guns went viral.

The state government - on Oct 21, 2020 - decided that permanent forest reserve areas that are not water sources or water catchment places will no longer be considered 'environmentally sensitive areas' (ESA), thereby opening the areas up for exploitation.Climate watchdog Rimbawatch estimated that if the plan is approved 88 percent of permanent forest reserve areas in Kelantan would no longer fall under the ESA classification.

