Palestine Solidarity Week about peace and love, says Fadhlina

She said the planning and implementation of the programme had already undergone engagement sessions and added that the troubleshooting for problems was done at the ministry level. “Its message is clear and it is an education process that takes into account the students’ level. Each school has its own dynamic,” she said, adding that it is the teachers responsibility to deliver the message using activities that are suitable for the school.

Last Thursday (Oct 26), the ministry had announced that all educational institutions under its purview – including schools, vocational and matriculation colleges and teacher training institutes – would be holding a Palestine Solidarity Week aimed at educating children about values such as human rights, harmony and universal peace.

In response, the ministry stated that it would not tolerate any elements of extremism and violence during the Palestine Solidarity Week, even as many have called for a review of the ministry’s decision to organise the programme.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: Tuan’s The Other Side Asia Tour 2024 lands in Kuala LumpurPREPARE yourselves, Malaysian IGOT7s, as the heartthrob of the K-pop universe is poised to captivate your hearts with “The Other Side” Asia Tour 2024,...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: LG CordZero All-in-One Tower takes cleanliness to new heightsA RESIDENT of Jalan Bukit Desa in Taman Desa, Kuala Lumpur, has once again resorted to blocking a portion of the road in front of his home to show his exasperation with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Ipoh City Council to use new method for pothole repairs, says mayorA RESIDENT of Jalan Bukit Desa in Taman Desa, Kuala Lumpur, has once again resorted to blocking a portion of the road in front of his home to show his exasperation with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Floods: Number of evacuees rises in JohorA RESIDENT of Jalan Bukit Desa in Taman Desa, Kuala Lumpur, has once again resorted to blocking a portion of the road in front of his home to show his exasperation with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Malaysian financial planner's 850sqft apartment chic in neutral and bohemian elementsA RESIDENT of Jalan Bukit Desa in Taman Desa, Kuala Lumpur, has once again resorted to blocking a portion of the road in front of his home to show his exasperation with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Ahli akademik perlu jadi inspirasi, rujukan hadapi cabaran semasaKUALA LUMPUR: Ahli-ahli akademik perlu menjadi inspirasi dan rujukan masyarakat bagi menghadapi cabaran semasa.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕