Palestine solidarity programmes need to be controlled, says PM

This comes amid reports of students and teachers carrying toy guns in a school.

Free Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs.

Read more:

fmtoday »

Defence minister: Malaysia to wait for UN decision on sending peacekeepers to PalestinePORT DICKSON, Oct 26 — Malaysia will wait for the United Nation’s (UN) decision on whether to send peacekeepers to Palestine, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan... Read more ⮕

Malaysia to wait for UN’s decision on sending peacekeepers to PalestinePORT DICKSON: Malaysia will wait for the United Nation’s (UN) decision on whether to send peacekeepers to Palestine, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Moham... Read more ⮕

PM: Malaysia to monitor developments in Palestine together with OIC, Arab LeagueDENGKIL: Malaysia will continue to collaborate with the Arab League and the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to monitor developments in the ... Read more ⮕

Apa Maksud Slogan ‘From The River To The Sea, Palestine Will Be Free’?Slogan 'From The River To The Sea' itu sering dilaungkan oleh orang ramai sebagai tanda bersolidariti bersama Palestin. Read more ⮕

Foreign minister: Malaysia plans to join ICJ oral session in February 2024 to submit Palestine statementKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 — Malaysia plans to participate in an oral session of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in February next year to submit a statement on obtaining an... Read more ⮕

TikTok is removing content about Palestine-Isreal conflict from Malaysia, says Communications and Digital MinisterA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕