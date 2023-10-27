Palestine-Israel conflict: Malaysia optimistic resolution at UNGA special emergency session will garner support, says foreign minister

After students and teachers shown with toy guns in schools, PM Anwar says Putrajaya will keep Palestine solidarity events in check

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said this is after considering the number of countries that participated in the special session, which is hoped to conclude with a positive decision to urge the Israeli regime to stop the indiscriminate attacks in Gaza that have killed thousands of Palestinians.

Zambry said he has instructed Malaysia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Datuk Ahmad Faisal Muhamad, to convey Malaysia's position, as more than 100 countries have expressed their willingness to participate.

Zambry said he has instructed Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations (UN), Datuk Ahmad Faisal Muhamad, to convey Malaysia’s position, as more than 100 countries have expressed their willingness to participate.

"We hope that in the end, the countries involved will provide strong support based on the Jordan Resolution, including stopping the indiscriminate attacks (in Gaza) and expediting the delivery of humanitarian aid," he told the media after launching the Public Service Contribution Campaign to Palestine at the Foreign Ministry today.

He said Israel’s claim of the right to self-defence cannot be accepted because it does not follow international law, and the situation in Palestine differs due to the number of victims caused by Israel’s attacks.

