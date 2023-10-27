Pakistani court rejects bail for ex-PM Khan in state secrets case

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani court declined bail today to detained former prime minister Imran Khan in a case in which he has been indicted on charges of leaking state secrets, his lawyer said.

The charge is related to a classified cable sent to Islamabad by Pakistan’s ambassador in the US last year, which Khan is accused of making public. Former cricket star Khan denies that and said the contents of the cable appeared in the media from other sources.

Lawyer Naeem Panjutha said the Islamabad high court declined Khan’s application for bail and for the case to be dismissed.Khan has been at the centre of months of political turmoil in nuclear-armed Pakistan that has shone a spotlight on the powerful military’s influence over civilian politics.He said at the time the military was trying to sideline him after he fell out with the generals over disagreements about top security appointments. headtopics.com

The military, which has ruled Pakistan directly for significant periods since independence in 1947, and wielded influence over civilian governments at other times, denied engineering Khan’s ouster. Khan has said the cable he has been accused of leaking was proof of a US conspiracy to push the military to oust him in the 2022 parliamentary vote because he had visited Moscow just before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Khan has had dozens of legal cases filed against him, which he has denounced as an effort to keep him out of politics.The sentence was suspended but he remains in prison in connection with other cases.

Given his conviction, Khan, whose conservative, nationalistic agenda won him considerable public support, cannot take part in a general election expected early next year.

Read more:

fmtoday »

Zionis semakin menggila – Nurul Ain“Kebelakangan ini serangan sangat teruk di Khan Younis dan mereka (zionis) sasarkan kediaman orang awam dan baru semalam (kelmarin).... Read more ⮕

Displaced Gazans head back north amid repeated strikes on the southKHAN YOUNIS: When Israel warned civilians to leave northern Gaza, Rahma Saqallah and her family fled south. But after Israeli bombs killed her husband... Read more ⮕

EU urges ‘corridors and pauses’ as UN warns ‘nowhere’ safe in GazaKHAN YUNIS: EU leaders have demanded “humanitarian corridors and pauses” in Israel’s war against Hamas, urging aid access for civilians trapped in bes... Read more ⮕

Law firm fails in final appeal to recover RM16mil in feesCourt of Appeal says it is bound by last year’s majority Federal Court ruling. Read more ⮕

Why amend Najib’s charges after five years in court, asks ShafeeKuala Lumpur: Najib Razak’s lawyer has questioned the delay by prosecutors who are seeking to amend charges brought against the former prime minister some five years after the case first came to court. Read more ⮕

Directors brought to court for failing to declare incomeA woman who filmed herself arguing with the police after she verbally abused a hospital staff member was sentenced to five weeks and five days’ jail and fined S$600 on Wednesday. Read more ⮕