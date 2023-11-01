Pakistan starts rounding up undocumented Afghans

The removal of people to temporary holding centres began a day earlier than previously announced. The interior ministry said 140,322 people had already voluntarily left after days in which trucks piled high with belongings and crammed with people have jammed major roads out of the country.

It cited security reasons, brushing off calls to reconsider from the United Nations, rights groups and Western embassies.“A process to arrest the foreigners… for deportation has started as of Nov 1,” the interior ministry said in a statement, while adding that voluntary return would still be encouraged.

In the southern port city of Karachi, home to a large number of Afghan migrants and refugees, deputy commissioner Junaid Iqbal Khan said up to 74 people had so far been moved to one of the transit centres, up to 40 of them without any proper documents.

“I have shown up here with his original card,” he told Reuters, saying the guards were now asking for another document. “We didn’t bring that with us.”Of the voluntary returnees, around 104,000 Afghan nationals have left the country via the main Torkham border crossing in northwest Pakistan during the last two weeks.

Another 35,000 Afghan nationals who didn’t have legal documents to stay returned voluntarily by the Chaman border crossing in the southwestern province of Balochistan, provincial caretaker minister Jan Achakzai said. About 100 such Afghan nationals were arrested, he said.

Some of them said they had never been to Afghanistan, and wondered how would they start a new life there.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAIL: Tens of thousands of Afghans flee Pakistan as deadline loomsPESHAWAR, Oct 31 — More than 10,000 Afghan migrants rushed to the border today, the last day of a deadline for 1.7 million Afghans to leave Pakistan voluntarily or face arrest...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Taliban urges extension of deadline for Afghans to leave PakistanOver 130,000 out of 1.7 million Afghans have left the country since the order at the start of October.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Pakistan to open holding centres ahead of Afghan deportationsThe government has given 1.7 million Afghans in the country until Nov 1 to leave.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Young Tigers fall to Pakistan in Sultan of Johor CupMANILA (Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network): Police are looking for evidence that will directly link the police officer identified as a “person of interest” in the disappearance of beauty queen, former Miss Batangas Catherine Camilon.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Over 10,000 Afghan refugees flee Pakistan amid looming deadlineAnti-Afghan sentiment is rising in the country due to economic challenges and cross-border militancy.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Young Tigers tidak rela putih mata menentang PakistanPemain tidak boleh mengulangi kesilapan yang sama ketika tewas menentang New Zealand dan India sebelum ini.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕