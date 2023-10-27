PACE 2023 takes place this November 4-5 – RM2,500 worth of vouchers, great offers on premium vehicles

In addition to the attractive deals being offered by participating companies, purchasing at PACE will also net you further goodies. That’s because all new vehicle bookings will come withRM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool),RM500 voucher for personalised and customised leather seats (DK Schweizer), a household name in the energy industry with a presence in over 50 countries, most prominently in Malaysia.

With guaranteed vouchers and many exceptional deals in store, there’s no better place to purchase a car – new or pre-owned – than at PACE, which takes place at SCCC on the November 4-5 weekend. Mark the dates on your calendar, and see you there!Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap.

Read more:

paultan »

PACE 2023: Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, Creta, Staria and a new model on displayThe paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is back! The event, which takes place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) this November 4-5, promises plenty of great deals on new and pre-owned premium cars, … Read more ⮕

PACE 2023: Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6, Creta and two new models on displayThe paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is back! The event, which takes place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) this November 4-5, promises plenty of great deals on new and pre-owned premium cars, … Read more ⮕

PACE 2023: Book a myTukar vehicle and get RM2,500 worth of vouchers – 35% off body and paint servicesThe paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) returns, with the 2024 edition set to take place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) this November 4-5. As usual, you can expect plenty of great deals … Read more ⮕

Idea Award 2023 iktiraf usahawan Muslim unggul berkaliberIdea Award 2023 iktiraf usahawan Muslim unggul berkaliber Read more ⮕

Kejohanan Nimbus Esports Fest 2023 tawar hadiah lumayan RM 30,000Hadiah lumayan sebanyak RM 30,000 bakal menjadi rebutan untuk pemenang Kejohanan Nimbus Esports Fest 2023 pada 25 November depan. Read more ⮕

HKTDC welcomes 2023 Policy Address: Annual address outlines comprehensive blueprint for Hong Kong’s future developmentHONG KONG: The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) welcomes the 2023 Policy Address, delivered today by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s (HKSAR) Chief Executive Mr John Lee. Read more ⮕