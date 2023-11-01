PACE 2023: Experience the fun-to-drive MINI Electric – enjoy cash rebates, free charging, fr. RM1,699 monthly

Auto Bavaria will be present at PACE 2023 with BMW and MINI, and we’re focusing on the fun, youthful brand here. The MINI is probably the best city car around, thanks to its chic, timeless design; nimble and fun to drive nature; and compact size. Can there be a better city car? We think that theThe MINI Electric is the kind of car that you really have to experience for yourself as it’s very unique, combining typical MINI driving attributes with EV characteristics.

Auto Bavaria has prepared a sweet clincher of a package for MINI at PACE, which includes an attractive cash rebate and low monthly instalments from as low as RM1,699. To ease you into EV life, the MINI Electric comes with complimentary one-year JomCharge and ChargEV subscription. There’s more, in the form of a complimentary Wallbox worth up to RM4,760. Terms and conditions apply.from our supporting partners for all new vehicle bookings made at PACE 2023.

See you at PACE 2023 this weekend, November 4-5, at the Setia City Convention Centre! It's the place to be for the best deals and greatest variety of premium cars under one roof.

