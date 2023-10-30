PACE 2023: Book a smart #1 or Proton X90 with EON and enjoy rewards – plenty of great deals, vouchers

is back this coming weekend, and you can expect the 2023 edition, which is set to be held at theEdaran Otomobil Nasional (EON) will be one of the companies taking part in PACE 2023, and it will be showcasing products from a number of brands at the event, ranging from the Proton X90 and smart #1 to the Mitsubishi Triton Athlete, among others. The company will also be displaying an assortment of Audi and Volkswagen models at the event.

If you’re in the market for a Proton X90, then book one at PACE 2023. Aside from coming with a five-year-unlimited mileage warranty, six times free labour on service as well as a five-year data package of 1GB per month, you’ll be in the running for a lucky draw promotion, which runs until November 30, when you make a booking for it at the event.

As for the smart #1, which is available in Premium and Brabus forms, be among the first 501 customers to book the EV before it is launched and you’ll enjoy exclusive early-bird benefits valued at RM1001 in charging credits.In addition to the attractive deals being offered by participating companies, purchasing at PACE will also net you further goodies. headtopics.com

With guaranteed vouchers and many exceptional deals in store, there’s no better place to purchase a new or pre-owned vehicle than at PACE. The sales carnival takes place at SCCC on this November 4-5 weekend, so set the dates on your calendar, and see you there!

Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap. Having spent more than a decade and a half with an English tabloid daily never being able to grasp the meaning of brevity or being succinct, he wags his tail furiously at the idea of waffling - in greater detail - about cars and all their intrinsic peculiarities here. headtopics.com