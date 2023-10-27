PACE 2023: Book a myTukar vehicle and get RM2,500 worth of vouchers – 35% off body and paint services

. As usual, you can expect plenty of great deals on new and pre-owned premium cars at the annual expo.

If you’re shopping for a used car, look no further than myTukar to provide you with the right pick. To sweeten the deal, myTukar is offering the first 50 customers who book a myTukar Certified Car during PACE 2023 RM2,500 worth of vouchers from event partners V-Kool, Dodomat, Blueair, Recaro and DK Schweizer. All that’s needed to secure the vouchers is to have your vehicle delivered by November 20.

The company is also offering a promotion on its body and paint (B&P) services. Customers who make a body and spray paint booking during the event will get 35% off the price of a spray paint package. The offer is valid for two months from the time of booking. Customers will also receive a free RM150 service credit, which they can redeem at any Carro Care service centre for any service (excluding that from the B&P centre) within three months.

Of course, you'll need insurance for your new pre-owned car, and myTukar has that angle covered as well. The company is offering a 10% discount on insurance premium (excluding SST and stamp duty costs) to the first 1,000 customers. To enjoy the offer, customers simply need to key in the unique promo code (MYTUKARPACE) during the transaction process.In addition to the attractive deals being offered by participating companies, purchasing at PACE will also net you further goodies.

With guaranteed vouchers and many rewards in store, there's no better place to purchase a car – new or pre-owned – than at PACE, which takes place at SCCC on the November 4-5 weekend. See you there!Anthony Lim believes that nothing is better than a good smoke and a car with character, with good handling aspects being top of the prize heap.

