PACE 2023: Best Deals on Premium Automobiles and Prizes

The best deals on new and pre-owned premium automobiles can be found at PACE 2023, where customers also have the chance to win prizes. Audi offers a range of SUVs starting from RM219,990 for the Q2 up to RM429,990 for the Q5 Sportback. Electric Q models like the Q8 e-tron 55 come with the Audi Assurance Package, which includes a five-year warranty, a three-year free maintenance package, and roadside assistance. PACE 2023 also offers additional goodies for new vehicle bookings

. The event takes place at the Setia City Convention Centre on November 4 and 5

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PAULTAN: PACE 2023: Experience the just-launched Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV’s abundant technology and luxuryWe’re just two days away from the 2023 edition of the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE), and Setia City Convention Centre is the place to be this weekend if you want to get up …

Source: paultan | Read more »

PAULTAN: PACE 2023: Enjoy savings on lubes, buy merchandise from Petronas booth, refreshments from Cafe MesraThe paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is taking place right now at the Setia City Convention Centre in Shah Alam, Selangor, and will be over this weekend of November 4 and 5. Here at …

Source: paultan | Read more »

PAULTAN: PACE 2023: Volvo hybrids with VSA5+; RM16k instant principal reduction on C40 EV financed with VCFSVolvo is participating in the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) that is ongoing, today and tomorrow (November 4 and 5) at the Setia City Convention Centre, and the Swedish brand has brought its range …

Source: paultan | Read more »

PAULTAN: PACE 2023: Buy the Audi Q8 e-tron 55, now with Audi Assurance Package for an elevated EV experienceThe paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) returns this weekend to the Setia City Convention Centre where it will be held on the weekend of November 4 and 5, and this is where you will …

Source: paultan | Read more »

PAULTAN: PACE 2023: Audi RS3 Sedan, RS e-tron GT EV shown; Q8 e-tron with Audi Assurance Package until Dec 31Ongoing right now is the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) at the Setia City Convention Centre this weekend on November 4 and 5, where the best deals on new and pre-owned premium automobiles area …

Source: paultan | Read more »

PAULTAN: PACE 2023: Explore the Audi RS 5 Sportback and RS Q8 – enjoy great deals, get vouchers worth RM2,500The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) kicks off tomorrow at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), with the two-day event set to run over the November 4-5 weekend. As always, you can expect great …

Source: paultan | Read more »