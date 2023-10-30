PAC: Nobody found liable for 104 malfunctioning Covid-19 ventilators since Pharmaniaga deal unwritten

The PAC said the absence of a written a agreement between the Health Ministry and PLSB meant that none of the parties can be held accountable for legal action taken with regards to the 104 ventilator units that failed to function.KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — No parties could be held accountable for the 104 malfunctioning ventilators procured for Covid-19 patients, Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has revealed today.

In a report released today, it said this was due to an absence of a written agreement between the Health Ministry and supplier Pharmaniaga Logistic Sdn Bhd (PLSB). “The absence of a written a agreement between the Health Ministry and PLSB meant that none of the parties can be held accountable for legal action taken with regards to the 104 ventilator units that failed to function.

“Until now, the uncertainty of PLSB's role in this issue resulted in legal action not being implemented,” the PAC said in its report.The report was related to the Covid-19 pandemic, specifically on expired vaccines, unusable ventilators and surplus of personal protective equipment (PPE) under the Health Ministry. headtopics.com

The malfunctioning ventilators were first reported in the Auditor-General’s Report 2021Series 2 on the Activities of Federal Government Ministries/Departments and Statutory Bodies.

