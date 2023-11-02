PAC chairman: Health Ministry given two months to respond to Covid-19 management report

“The PAC report is a revelation to the government to take action accordingly since PAC has no authorities to charge, instead the PAC will give recommendations to the government so that they can make improvements to their governance whether in the aspect of management or procurement,” PAC chairman Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said today.
The report also found that this was due to an absence of a written agreement between the Health Ministry and supplier Pharmaniaga Logistic Sdn Bhd (PLSB). The Health Ministry had to procure ventilators from China due to an insufficient supply of ventilators.
A total of 12 witnesses were called: Ayer Hitam MP Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, Auditor-General Datuk Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi, Deputy Auditor-General (Performance) Hajah Patimah Ramuji, Health Ministry deputy director-general Datuk Sri Norazman Ayob (Finance), former Health Ministry secretary-general (Finance) Datuk Seri Chen Chaw Min, former Health Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah, former Health Ministry director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, former head of...
As for the expired vaccines, the PAC report found that the low take-up on the vaccines especially booster shots and late arrival of vaccine doses into the country, was the cause of excess vaccines eventually expiring before being used.
