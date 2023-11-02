Oyen Shows Some Love to a Capybara in Zoo Negara & Honestly It's Better Than Our Love Life

it official earlier this year, Zoo Negara staff made the inhabitancy permanent by adding Oyen’s own sign to the sanctuary. Occasionally documenting some of their interactions, a recent clip posted to Zoo Negara’s official TikTok page, @znmzoonegara, has the hearts of Malaysians across the country melting.
In the video, Oyen can be seen rubbing its face on a capybara in the enclosure. Showing the giant rodent some love, the capybara seemed to be reciprocating the action by rubbing its face on Oyen as well. In the comments section, many Malaysians remarked how cute the duo was and that the love was indeed mutual.
“Hmm, no wonder Oyen stays there, it already has its life partner by the looks of it,” commented another user. @znmzoonegara good morning. may you find yourself someone like oyen 🫶🏻 #oyen #capybara #zoonegaramalaysia2023Brb crying because I’ll be forever single after watching this video.
