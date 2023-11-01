Overwatch 2’s K-Pop Collab Prices Have Fans Conflicted

Spending money on microtransactions (or anything, really) is inevitably about how you, personally, view the value of your own money compared to the thing you’re buying. Trying to ascribe some kind of universal standard as to how much something “should” cost will inevitably lead to online anger and ridicule, and there’s already plenty of name-calling going around over the Overwatch 2 X Le Sserafim collab. But for some, the math checks out compared to other live service games.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

KOTAKU: Overwatch 2’s Latest Patch Is Nerfing The Support HeroesThis balancing update precedes the upcoming K-pop Le Sserafim collab

Source: Kotaku | Read more ⮕

JUICEMY: Cutting Through The Chains: 'Saw' Films Ranked From Worst To BestYOUR DAILY BUNGKUS OF NEWS, EVENTS, POP CULTURE & HOT TEA.

Source: JuiceMy | Read more ⮕

JUICEMY: [PHOTOS] Here Are the Top 10 Hottest Finalists for Men's Folio Model of the Year 2023YOUR DAILY BUNGKUS OF NEWS, EVENTS, POP CULTURE & HOT TEA.

Source: JuiceMy | Read more ⮕

JUICEMY: Everything You Need to Know About The Beatles’ Final Song ‘Now And Then’YOUR DAILY BUNGKUS OF NEWS, EVENTS, POP CULTURE & HOT TEA.

Source: JuiceMy | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Fuel prices remain unchangedThe prices remain effective until Nov 8.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Fuel prices Nov 2-8: Unchanged across the boardGraham Chase Robinson watched with her lawyers while De Niro's anger built as attorney Andrew Macurdy pelted him with some tabloid-style accusations.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕