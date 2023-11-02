Overly-tinted windows will not land you in jail, Dewan Rakyat told

"So far, only fines apply and it is not an expensive amount. A notice will be given to them and they have to be present at the Road Transport Department (JPJ) office," said Loke. Presently, window tint regulations stipulate that visible light transmittance for a vehicle’s front windscreen should be at least 70% and at least 50% for the front side windows.Loke was responding to a recent news report quoting the JPJ as warning drivers that violations on window tint regulations could land drivers a fine or jail time.

“So far, not a single tinted windows case was brought to the courts. It is untrue that we will jail those who overly-tint their windows,” said Loke. “We decided to relax regulations because many people said the weather was too hot in the country,” said Loke

“A committee chaired by the JPJ director-general will filter through the list of applications and they will forward the revised list to the minister for endorsement,” said Loke.

