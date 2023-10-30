Over 180 students in Perak arrested for various offences this year

IPOH: More than 180 students in Perak have been arrested for various offences this year, says Comm Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri.

The Perak police chief said the cases from between January and October include eight students who were arrested for drug-related offenses. Another 71 involved violence, 50 are related to property crime and the remaining 62 were various other crimes.

“At the same time last year, we had arrested 65 students, with 44 related to violence, 7 crimes involving property and four under non-index crime,” he told reporters after attending the Police Crime Prevention and Career Programme at SMK Sungai Pari, here on Monday (Oct 30) headtopics.com

Among cases categorise under violence are murder, rape, armed robbery, causing hurt to others, and more. Meanwhile, cases under property crime are stealing different types of vehicles and theft. Non-index cases are classified as minor offenses such as fighting, defamation, riots, possessing dangerous weapons, and making threats.“From the total of 19 drug cases in 2022 and 2023, nine were arrested for drug possession while the remaining 10 students tested positive for drugs,“ he said, adding that the crimes involving school students in Perak are still under control.

“So far we have yet to have any cases where students were recruited to join gangs in Perak.We will issue a complete statistical report by the end of the year but as for now, everything is still under control,” he said.Expansion of Rahmah, Agro Madani sales the right move to help, say consumersDried seahorses worth RM180,000 seized by authorities at Thai border headtopics.com

Makan tiga mangkuk nasi seminggu, Alvin Wong jaga pemakanan demi watak mudaMakan tiga mangkuk nasi seminggu, Alvin Wong jaga pemakanan demi watak muda Read more ⮕

Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong ties the knot four years after cheating scandalForeign diplomats, business leaders and China watchers around the world joined the Chinese public in remembering Li who died on FridayMany who had first-hand experience of the former premier shared photos of him on Weibo, including his visits to disaster... Read more ⮕

Mangsa banjir di Perak kembali meningkat, satu PPS dibuka di SelamaIPOH: Jumlah mangsa banjir di negeri ini kembali meningkat apabila 156 mangsa daripada 45 keluarga ditempatkan di tiga pusat pemindahan sementara (PPS... Read more ⮕

Number of Perak flood victims rises to 156, one relief centre opens in SelamaIPOH, Oct 30 — The number of flood victims in Perak swelled when 156 victims from 45 families were placed in three temporary relief centres (PPS) in Kerian, Hilir Perak as... Read more ⮕

Floods: Perak cops to keep watch over evacuees' homes, by air if neededThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕

Ceramic cistern accident in Perak school spurs discussion on PVC replacementsHow an innocuous fruit became a fighting symbol for the Palestinians. Read more ⮕