Orsted hit by up to US$5.6b impairment on halted US projects

The stock, which had dropped about 40 per cent since August, plunged another 22 per cent in early trade. Orsted, the world’s largest offshore wind developer, said it would stop developing its 2,248-megawatt (MW) Ocean Wind 1 and 2 projects in New Jersey as part of an ongoing review of its US offshore wind portfolio.“Significant adverse developments from supply chain challenges, leading to delays in the project schedule, and rising interest rates have led us to this decision,” Chief Executive Mads Nipper said.

The Danish company flagged in August it could see US impairments of 16 billion crowns due to supply chain issues, soaring borrowing costs and a lack of new tax credits. Today, Orsted raised that number to 28.4 billion crowns and said provisions relating to the cancellation of the two projects would amount to between 8 billion and 11 billion in the fourth quarter.The writedowns were in line with expectations, according to Bernstein analyst Deepa Venkateswaran.

Halting Ocean Wind 1, the most advanced of the two projects, also sends “a positive signal that they are committed to only proceeding with valuable projects”, Venkateswaran said. Soaring costs from rising inflation, interest rate hikes and supply chain delays have cast doubt on plans by US President Joe Biden and several states to use offshore wind to replace fossil fuels in energy production and reduce carbon emissions.

Yesterday, energy major BP booked a third-quarter writedown of US$540 million (RM2.7 billion) on wind projects after officials in New York state rejected a request for better terms to reflect what BP called “inflationary pressures and permitting delays”.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: PKNS Selangor Masters Returns with USD175,000 Prize, Gavin Green Leads Local Team on Nov 8-11SELANGOR: The PKNS Selangor Masters is back at the Seri Selangor Golf Club from November 8-11, featuring a larger prize pool of USD175,000, a USD25,00...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Armizan: Chicken prices can be lower than RM9.40 per kg after Nov 1SERDANG: The price of chicken can be much lower than the previously set controlled price of RM9.40 per kilogramme (kg), even after subsidies and price...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Jepak polls: Come out to vote on Nov 4, says GPSHONG KONG (Reuters): Chinese President Xi Jinping said women have a critical role and must establish a 'new trend of family', as the nation grapples with an ageing population and record decline in the birth rate.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Zii Jia diberi hingga 14 Nov. meterai perjanjian RTGZii Jia telah menunjukkan peningkatan sejak dimasukkan dalam program RTG Jun lalu dan kedudukan dalam ranking dunia juga kembali naik.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Discount card for Menu Rahmah eateries to be introduced on Nov 2ULU YAM: A woman was crushed to death when a tree fell on her car as she was driving along Jalan Ulu Yam-Gombak here.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Pakistan to open holding centres ahead of Afghan deportationsThe government has given 1.7 million Afghans in the country until Nov 1 to leave.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕