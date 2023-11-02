Origin Energy gets sweetened A$16.4b bid from Brookfield consortium

The consortium said the increased offer was its “best and final” proposal meaning it cannot be increased unless a rival offer emerged. Top shareholder AustralianSuper on Tuesday had rejected the prior offer, saying it was “substantially below” its estimate of long-term value for Australia’s biggest energy retailer.

The bid is made up of two currencies, including A$6.59 and a US dollar component of US$1.86 plus a fully franked special dividend of 39 Australian cents that Origin said its board intends to pay. However, the report also outlined a “roll forward” calculation that said Origin’s shares could be worth an additional 40 Australian cents by the time a potential takeover is due to occur. A recent report from Macquarie said the consortium bid should be closer to A$10 per share.

