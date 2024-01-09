Ora Good Cat EV launched in Malaysia with up to 500 km range

The Ora Good Cat EV has been officially launched in Malaysia, offering two battery capacity options and a range of up to 500 km. The 400 Pro variant is priced at RM140k and has a battery range of 400 km, while the 500 Ultra variant is priced at RM170k and has a range of 500 km. Both variants feature a single electric motor producing 143 PS and 210 Nm of torque. The car can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 7.9 seconds and has a top speed of 152 km/h.

Charging the battery from 30-80% can be done in just 40 minutes





