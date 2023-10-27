Option for students to be in business

ADVERTISEMENT“This issue was discussed at the Cabinet level and my Ministry is willing to give part solution by getting the students involved in business and entrepreneurship.

“As such, we will create a module under TVET entrepreneur which is accredited and the youths given funding to start a business,” he said after presenting cash incentives totalling RM61,500 to 146 students who obtained excellent results in SPM and STPM from St Michael School, SMK Datuk Peter Mojuntin, SMK Limbanak and SMK Bahang.

