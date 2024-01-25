Optimism prevails in Malaysia's tech sector despite layoffs at Google and Amazon

Recent layoffs at Google and Amazon have cast a shadow on the outlook for the tech sector but in Malaysia, optimism prevails. National Tech Association of Malaysia (Pikom) chairman Ong Chin Seong and cybersecurity expert Murugason Thangaratnam said mass layoffs in Malaysia are unlikely for now. Meanwhile, CEO and co-founder of Verge IoT, Vicks Kanagasingam sees it as a reflection of a cyclical pattern and impact of the current economic downturn.

Even so, they agree that continuous learning and cultivating new skills are important to stay in the game





