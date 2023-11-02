Oppo Find X7 Pro, Vivo X100 Pro+, Xiaomi 14 Ultra tipped to feature one-inch LYT-900 primary camera

For those who don’t know, Dual Conversion Gain (DCG) is a photography technology that employs two settings for capturing photos: one for bright scenes and another for low-light or dark situations. This approach reduces noise, captures more details, and results in better photos in dim conditions.

Gizmochina brings you the best of Chinese Tech from emerging smartphone companies, innovative startups, to crazy smart home products and revolutionary technologies. Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TECHNAVEMY: vivo announced vivo OriginOS 4 - New Android 14-based OS features 36% faster response speedIt looks like vivo is joining the party too. Previously, we mentioned Xiaomi’s HyperOS launch. Today, vivo announced they are doing the sam

Source: technavemy | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: Vivo X100 series with OriginOS 4, Vivo Wach 3 set to launch on November 13Latest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: iQOO 12, 12 Pro 3C certified, reveals iQOO to ditch 200W charging after offering on iQOO 10 Pro, 11 ProLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: After Huawei and Xiaomi, Vivo is here with its self-developed operating system, BlueOSVivo has officially released its self-developed operating system called BlueOS. The OS is designed to be smarter, smoother than Android.

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

GIZMOCHINA: iPhone 16 Pro May Reportedly Adopt Molded Glass LensesLatest Tech News, Product Reviews and Deals

Source: gizmochina | Read more ⮕

UMONLINE: Pro Diploma kejurulatihan dikelola FAM dapat anugerah AFCPersatuan Bolasepak Malaysia (FAM) telah menerima pengiktirafan apabila dianugerahkan Kejurulatihan daripada AFC.

Source: UMonline | Read more ⮕